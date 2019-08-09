Hind Hardy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore in June 2019 up 1.37% from Rs. 10.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 37.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 77.65 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.41% returns over the last 6 months and -44.54% over the last 12 months.