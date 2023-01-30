 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Hardy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Hardy are:Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 212.36% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 163.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in December 2021. Hind Hardy shares closed at 229.10 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.58% over the last 12 months.
Hindustan Hardy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations17.1414.4315.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.1414.4315.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.238.368.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-0.39-0.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.742.602.97
Depreciation0.230.220.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.233.103.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.930.530.70
Other Income0.320.000.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.250.530.75
Interest0.110.120.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.140.410.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.140.410.69
Tax0.580.130.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.560.290.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.560.290.50
Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.421.913.34
Diluted EPS10.421.913.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.421.913.34
Diluted EPS10.421.913.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm