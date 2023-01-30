Hind Hardy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 7.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Hardy are:Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in December 2022 up 7.51% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 212.36% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 163.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.
Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in December 2021.
|Hind Hardy shares closed at 229.10 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -35.58% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Hardy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.14
|14.43
|15.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.14
|14.43
|15.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.23
|8.36
|8.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.79
|-0.39
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.60
|2.97
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.22
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|3.10
|3.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.93
|0.53
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|0.53
|0.75
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.14
|0.41
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.14
|0.41
|0.69
|Tax
|0.58
|0.13
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.56
|0.29
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.56
|0.29
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.42
|1.91
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|10.42
|1.91
|3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.42
|1.91
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|10.42
|1.91
|3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited