Hind Flurocarbo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 98.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2020 down 98.01% from Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2020 down 249.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2020 down 1562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.

Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 5.33 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -44.65% over the last 12 months.