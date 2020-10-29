Hind Flurocarbo Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 98.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Flurocarbons are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2020 down 98.01% from Rs. 7.36 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2020 down 249.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2020 down 1562.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2019.
Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 5.33 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -44.65% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|3.47
|7.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|3.47
|7.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.21
|1.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|0.32
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|13.57
|2.38
|Depreciation
|1.66
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|1.77
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.08
|-13.78
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.32
|-13.76
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.23
|0.26
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.55
|-14.03
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.55
|-14.03
|-1.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.55
|-14.03
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.55
|-14.03
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|19.61
|19.61
|19.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-7.16
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-7.16
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|-7.16
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|-7.16
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:11 am