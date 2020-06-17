Hind Flurocarbo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, down 53.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in March 2020 down 53.4% from Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2020 down 277.56% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2020 down 452.78% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 6.96 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.32% over the last 12 months.