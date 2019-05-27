Hind Flurocarbo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore in March 2019 up 18.94% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2019 up 819.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 20% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 12.43 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.33% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.