Hind Flurocarbo Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Flurocarbons are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore in March 2019 up 18.94% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2019 up 819.66% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 20% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.
Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 12.43 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.33% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.91
|9.25
|10.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.91
|9.25
|10.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.48
|2.76
|4.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|1.13
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.74
|3.48
|3.93
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.52
|2.81
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|-1.31
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|-1.30
|0.98
|Interest
|0.80
|0.78
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-2.08
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-2.08
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-2.08
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|2.27
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.18
|-2.08
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|19.61
|19.61
|19.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.27
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.27
|-1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.27
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.27
|-1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited