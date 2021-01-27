Hind Flurocarbo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 96.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 down 96.71% from Rs. 12.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 down 160.23% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 123.31% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2019.

Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 8.25 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.75% returns over the last 6 months and 29.92% over the last 12 months.