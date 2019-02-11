Hind Flurocarbo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2018 down 0.85% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 428.89% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 down 236.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 14.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.