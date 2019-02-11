Hind Flurocarbo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 0.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Flurocarbons are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2018 down 0.85% from Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 down 428.89% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2018 down 236.76% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.
Hind Flurocarbo shares closed at 14.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.25
|9.93
|9.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.25
|9.93
|9.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.76
|3.70
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.13
|-1.22
|1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.48
|2.56
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|3.88
|1.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|0.65
|0.24
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|0.65
|0.35
|Interest
|0.78
|0.78
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-0.12
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-0.12
|-0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.08
|-0.12
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.08
|-0.12
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|19.61
|19.61
|19.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.28
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.28
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.28
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.28
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited