    Hind Copper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 559.76 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 559.76 crore in March 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 545.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.14 crore in March 2023 up 48.56% from Rs. 88.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.60 crore in March 2023 up 41.13% from Rs. 168.35 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

    Hind Copper shares closed at 101.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 4.96% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Copper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations559.76557.04545.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations559.76557.04545.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.364.970.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.93131.7292.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.9780.80136.51
    Depreciation60.519.1554.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.51225.58163.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.48104.8297.68
    Other Income51.6111.6616.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.09116.48113.69
    Interest3.195.144.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.90111.34108.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax173.90111.34108.77
    Tax41.7631.1419.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.1480.2089.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.1480.2088.95
    Equity Share Capital483.51483.51483.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.830.92
    Diluted EPS1.370.830.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.370.830.92
    Diluted EPS1.370.830.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

