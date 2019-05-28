Hind Copper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 454.77 crore, up 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.77 crore in March 2019 up 18.84% from Rs. 382.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.46 crore in March 2019 up 84.58% from Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.75 crore in March 2019 up 79.78% from Rs. 91.64 crore in March 2018.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Hind Copper shares closed at 43.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and -38.40% over the last 12 months.