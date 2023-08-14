English
    Hind Copper Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.94 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 370.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.47% from Rs. 348.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.29 crore in June 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 57.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.91 crore in June 2023 down 22.19% from Rs. 137.39 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Copper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

    Hind Copper shares closed at 158.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.18% returns over the last 6 months and 39.49% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Copper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.94559.76348.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations370.94559.76348.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.507.361.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.445.93-26.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7878.9771.70
    Depreciation40.7360.5154.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses230.98281.51174.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.39125.4871.68
    Other Income13.7951.6110.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.18177.0982.42
    Interest3.973.194.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.21173.9078.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.21173.9078.38
    Tax14.9241.7621.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.29132.1457.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.29132.1457.09
    Equity Share Capital483.51483.51483.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.370.59
    Diluted EPS0.491.370.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.370.59
    Diluted EPS0.491.370.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

