English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Copper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.04 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:Net Sales at Rs 557.04 crore in December 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 544.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.20 crore in December 2022 down 53.29% from Rs. 171.69 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.63 crore in December 2022 down 11.88% from Rs. 142.56 crore in December 2021.
    Hind Copper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2021.Hind Copper shares closed at 123.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months.
    Hindustan Copper
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations557.04212.14544.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations557.04212.14544.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.971.23--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks131.72-119.2943.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.8073.0771.03
    Depreciation9.1550.3017.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.58193.09298.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.8213.74114.16
    Other Income11.6621.8611.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.4835.60125.18
    Interest5.143.565.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.3432.04119.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.3432.04119.80
    Tax31.146.16-51.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.2025.88171.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.2025.88171.69
    Equity Share Capital483.51483.51483.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.271.78
    Diluted EPS0.830.271.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.271.78
    Diluted EPS0.830.271.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited