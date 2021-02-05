Hind Copper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 538.42 crore, up 477.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 538.42 crore in December 2020 up 477.15% from Rs. 93.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.20 crore in December 2020 up 213.18% from Rs. 95.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.17 crore in December 2020 up 907.64% from Rs. 27.88 crore in December 2019.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2019.

Hind Copper shares closed at 69.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.97% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.