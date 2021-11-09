Hind Copper Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 464.46 crore, up 57.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.46 crore in September 2021 up 57.62% from Rs. 294.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.72 crore in September 2021 up 640.11% from Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.65 crore in September 2021 up 44.77% from Rs. 81.96 crore in September 2020.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Hind Copper shares closed at 130.60 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -30.94% returns over the last 6 months and 273.68% over the last 12 months.