Hind Copper Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 559.76 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.76 crore in March 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 545.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.31 crore in March 2023 up 48.68% from Rs. 88.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.63 crore in March 2023 up 41.12% from Rs. 168.39 crore in March 2022.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2022.

Hind Copper shares closed at 101.60 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and 4.96% over the last 12 months.