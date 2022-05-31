 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Copper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:

Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore in March 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 522.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in March 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 36.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.39 crore in March 2022 up 320.55% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2021.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2021.

Hind Copper shares closed at 102.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.61% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Copper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 545.46 544.41 522.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 545.46 544.41 522.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.17 -- 2.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 92.45 43.15 13.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.51 71.03 80.89
Depreciation 54.66 17.39 91.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.95 298.70 394.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.72 114.14 -60.95
Other Income 16.01 11.02 9.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.73 125.16 -51.64
Interest 4.92 5.38 11.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.81 119.78 -63.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.81 119.78 -63.21
Tax 19.75 -51.95 -26.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.06 171.73 -36.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.07 -0.06 -0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.99 171.67 -36.82
Minority Interest 0.02 -- 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.99 171.67 -36.81
Equity Share Capital 483.51 483.51 462.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.78 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.92 1.78 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.78 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.92 1.78 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:34 pm
