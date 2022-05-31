English
    Hind Copper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore in March 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 522.24 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in March 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 36.81 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.39 crore in March 2022 up 320.55% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2021.

    Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2021.

    Hind Copper shares closed at 102.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.61% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Copper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations545.46544.41522.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations545.46544.41522.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.17--2.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks92.4543.1513.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.5171.0380.89
    Depreciation54.6617.3991.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.95298.70394.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.72114.14-60.95
    Other Income16.0111.029.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.73125.16-51.64
    Interest4.925.3811.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.81119.78-63.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.81119.78-63.21
    Tax19.75-51.95-26.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.06171.73-36.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.07-0.06-0.07
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.99171.67-36.82
    Minority Interest0.02--0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.02----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.99171.67-36.81
    Equity Share Capital483.51483.51462.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.78-0.40
    Diluted EPS0.921.78-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.921.78-0.40
    Diluted EPS0.921.78-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Copper #Hindustan Copper #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 12:34 pm
