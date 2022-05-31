Hind Copper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.46 crore in March 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 522.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in March 2022 up 341.75% from Rs. 36.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.39 crore in March 2022 up 320.55% from Rs. 40.04 crore in March 2021.

Hind Copper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2021.

Hind Copper shares closed at 102.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.59% returns over the last 6 months and -39.61% over the last 12 months.