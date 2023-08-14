Hind Copper Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.94 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.94 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 346.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.28 crore in June 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.90 crore in June 2023 down 21.04% from Rs. 135.38 crore in June 2022.

Hind Copper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Hind Copper shares closed at 158.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.18% returns over the last 6 months and 39.49% over the last 12 months.