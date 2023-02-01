Hind Copper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.04 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 557.04 212.14 544.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 557.04 212.14 544.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.97 1.23 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 131.72 -119.29 43.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 80.80 73.07 71.03 Depreciation 9.15 50.30 17.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 225.58 193.10 298.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.82 13.73 114.14 Other Income 11.66 21.86 11.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.48 35.59 125.16 Interest 5.14 3.56 5.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.34 32.03 119.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.34 32.03 119.78 Tax 31.14 6.16 -51.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.20 25.87 171.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.06 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.20 25.87 171.67 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.20 25.87 171.67 Equity Share Capital 483.51 483.51 483.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.27 1.78 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.27 1.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.27 1.78 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.27 1.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited