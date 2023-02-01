Hind Copper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.04 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Copper are:Net Sales at Rs 557.04 crore in December 2022 up 2.32% from Rs. 544.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.20 crore in December 2022 down 53.28% from Rs. 171.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.63 crore in December 2022 down 11.87% from Rs. 142.55 crore in December 2021.
Hind Copper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2021.
|Hind Copper shares closed at 123.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Copper
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|557.04
|212.14
|544.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|557.04
|212.14
|544.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.97
|1.23
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|131.72
|-119.29
|43.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.80
|73.07
|71.03
|Depreciation
|9.15
|50.30
|17.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|225.58
|193.10
|298.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.82
|13.73
|114.14
|Other Income
|11.66
|21.86
|11.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|116.48
|35.59
|125.16
|Interest
|5.14
|3.56
|5.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|111.34
|32.03
|119.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|111.34
|32.03
|119.78
|Tax
|31.14
|6.16
|-51.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|80.20
|25.87
|171.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|80.20
|25.87
|171.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|80.20
|25.87
|171.67
|Equity Share Capital
|483.51
|483.51
|483.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.27
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.27
|1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.27
|1.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.27
|1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
