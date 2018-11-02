Hind Constr Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 983.65 crore, up 1.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 983.65 crore in September 2018 up 1.33% from Rs. 970.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,525.23 crore in September 2018 down 13248.53% from Rs. 11.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.87 crore in September 2018 down 4.4% from Rs. 210.11 crore in September 2017.

Hind Constr shares closed at 12.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.51% returns over the last 6 months and -67.88% over the last 12 months.