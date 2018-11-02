Hind Constr Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 983.65 crore, up 1.33% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 983.65 crore in September 2018 up 1.33% from Rs. 970.75 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,525.23 crore in September 2018 down 13248.53% from Rs. 11.60 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.87 crore in September 2018 down 4.4% from Rs. 210.11 crore in September 2017.
Hind Constr shares closed at 12.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.51% returns over the last 6 months and -67.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|983.65
|933.09
|970.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|983.65
|933.09
|970.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.51
|214.33
|194.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.02
|100.42
|110.25
|Depreciation
|39.89
|38.83
|29.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|500.00
|515.21
|517.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.23
|64.30
|119.38
|Other Income
|10.75
|68.09
|61.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|160.98
|132.39
|180.56
|Interest
|155.36
|161.20
|163.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.62
|-28.81
|17.50
|Exceptional Items
|-2,011.13
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,005.51
|-28.81
|17.50
|Tax
|-480.28
|-9.09
|5.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,525.23
|-19.72
|11.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,525.23
|-19.72
|11.60
|Equity Share Capital
|101.55
|101.55
|101.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.02
|-0.19
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-15.02
|-0.19
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.02
|-0.19
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-15.02
|-0.19
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited