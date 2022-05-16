Hind Constr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,571.40 crore, up 81.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,571.40 crore in March 2022 up 81.65% from Rs. 865.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.64 crore in March 2022 up 123.99% from Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.22 crore in March 2022 up 405.85% from Rs. 57.57 crore in March 2021.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.