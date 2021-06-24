Hind Constr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 865.07 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 865.07 crore in March 2021 up 11% from Rs. 779.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 211.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.57 crore in March 2021 up 158.35% from Rs. 98.66 crore in March 2020.

Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 141.59% over the last 12 months.