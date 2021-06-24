Hind Constr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 865.07 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 865.07 crore in March 2021 up 11% from Rs. 779.31 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.19 crore in March 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 211.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.57 crore in March 2021 up 158.35% from Rs. 98.66 crore in March 2020.
Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 141.59% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|865.07
|814.28
|779.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|865.07
|814.28
|779.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|205.73
|167.40
|162.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|79.16
|86.42
|105.59
|Depreciation
|24.14
|23.11
|21.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|551.23
|444.81
|618.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|92.54
|-128.37
|Other Income
|28.62
|8.04
|8.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.43
|100.58
|-119.98
|Interest
|225.02
|212.72
|218.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-191.59
|-112.14
|-338.39
|Exceptional Items
|52.80
|--
|-11.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-138.79
|-112.14
|-349.84
|Tax
|-48.60
|-33.16
|-137.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-90.19
|-78.98
|-211.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-90.19
|-78.98
|-211.90
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited