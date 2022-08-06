Hind Constr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 1,007.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.76 crore in June 2022 down 248.9% from Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.04 crore in June 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 183.25 crore in June 2021.
Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|972.73
|1,571.40
|1,007.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|972.73
|1,571.40
|1,007.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|242.02
|251.78
|163.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.96
|93.10
|79.48
|Depreciation
|20.17
|24.05
|24.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|548.13
|937.91
|591.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|81.45
|264.56
|147.80
|Other Income
|11.42
|2.61
|11.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.87
|267.17
|158.97
|Interest
|243.12
|243.81
|225.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-150.25
|23.36
|-66.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-150.25
|23.36
|-66.38
|Tax
|0.51
|1.72
|-23.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-150.76
|21.64
|-43.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-150.76
|21.64
|-43.21
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.14
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.14
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.14
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.14
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited