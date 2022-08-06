 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Constr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 1,007.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.76 crore in June 2022 down 248.9% from Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.04 crore in June 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 183.25 crore in June 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Construction Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 972.73 1,571.40 1,007.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 972.73 1,571.40 1,007.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.02 251.78 163.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.96 93.10 79.48
Depreciation 20.17 24.05 24.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 548.13 937.91 591.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.45 264.56 147.80
Other Income 11.42 2.61 11.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.87 267.17 158.97
Interest 243.12 243.81 225.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -150.25 23.36 -66.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -150.25 23.36 -66.38
Tax 0.51 1.72 -23.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -150.76 21.64 -43.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -150.76 21.64 -43.21
Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 0.14 -0.29
Diluted EPS -1.00 0.14 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 0.14 -0.29
Diluted EPS -1.00 0.14 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
