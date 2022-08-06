Hind Constr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore, down 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 972.73 crore in June 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 1,007.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.76 crore in June 2022 down 248.9% from Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.04 crore in June 2022 down 38.31% from Rs. 183.25 crore in June 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 12.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.