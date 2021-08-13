Hind Constr Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,007.16 crore, up 121.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,007.16 crore in June 2021 up 121.98% from Rs. 453.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2021 up 80.12% from Rs. 217.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.25 crore in June 2021 up 50.62% from Rs. 121.66 crore in June 2020.

Hind Constr shares closed at 9.70 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 57.72% over the last 12 months.