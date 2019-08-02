Hind Constr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 831.08 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.08 crore in June 2019 down 10.93% from Rs. 933.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2019 up 23.63% from Rs. 19.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.09 crore in June 2019 up 8.1% from Rs. 171.22 crore in June 2018.

Hind Constr shares closed at 8.05 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.