Hind Constr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 814.28 crore, down 24.24% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 814.28 crore in December 2020 down 24.24% from Rs. 1,074.87 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.98 crore in December 2020 down 133.8% from Rs. 233.69 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.69 crore in December 2020 down 45.3% from Rs. 226.11 crore in December 2019.
Hind Constr shares closed at 8.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.14% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Construction Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|814.28
|454.12
|1,074.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|814.28
|454.12
|1,074.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|167.40
|91.50
|150.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.42
|76.52
|100.99
|Depreciation
|23.11
|23.89
|27.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|444.81
|248.82
|604.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.54
|13.39
|191.85
|Other Income
|8.04
|12.06
|7.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.58
|25.45
|198.96
|Interest
|212.72
|195.12
|171.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-112.14
|-169.67
|27.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-84.46
|331.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-112.14
|-254.13
|358.92
|Tax
|-33.16
|-74.21
|125.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.98
|-179.92
|233.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-78.98
|-179.92
|233.69
|Equity Share Capital
|151.31
|151.31
|151.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-1.19
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-1.19
|1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-1.19
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-1.19
|1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited