Hind Constr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 814.28 crore, down 24.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.28 crore in December 2020 down 24.24% from Rs. 1,074.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.98 crore in December 2020 down 133.8% from Rs. 233.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.69 crore in December 2020 down 45.3% from Rs. 226.11 crore in December 2019.

Hind Constr shares closed at 8.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.14% over the last 12 months.