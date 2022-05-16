 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Constr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,920.60 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,920.60 crore in March 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 2,354.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2022 down 89.88% from Rs. 157.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.36 crore in March 2022 up 185.41% from Rs. 142.73 crore in March 2021.

Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Construction Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,920.60 2,670.70 2,354.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,920.60 2,670.70 2,354.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.97 241.10 205.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.51 -22.07 -11.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 237.14 232.36 253.84
Depreciation 52.80 46.61 32.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,967.18 1,825.13 1,807.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 330.00 347.57 65.69
Other Income 24.56 25.19 44.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.56 372.76 109.89
Interest 293.75 285.05 329.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.81 87.71 -220.10
Exceptional Items -- -- 52.80
P/L Before Tax 60.81 87.71 -167.30
Tax 31.23 22.43 -33.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.58 65.28 -134.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -14.96 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.62 65.28 -134.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.30 -0.85 291.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.92 64.43 157.28
Equity Share Capital 151.31 151.31 151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.43 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.43 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.43 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.43 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
