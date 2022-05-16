Hind Constr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,920.60 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,920.60 crore in March 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 2,354.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2022 down 89.88% from Rs. 157.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.36 crore in March 2022 up 185.41% from Rs. 142.73 crore in March 2021.

Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 57.80% over the last 12 months.