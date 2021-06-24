Hind Constr Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,354.18 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,354.18 crore in March 2021 up 0.83% from Rs. 2,334.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.28 crore in March 2021 down 49.49% from Rs. 311.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.73 crore in March 2021 down 48.71% from Rs. 278.30 crore in March 2020.

Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2020.

Hind Constr shares closed at 13.65 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 141.59% over the last 12 months.