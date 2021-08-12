Hind Constr Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,453.94 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,453.94 crore in June 2021 up 46.43% from Rs. 1,675.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.98 crore in June 2021 up 143.98% from Rs. 409.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.71 crore in June 2021 up 550.37% from Rs. 46.12 crore in June 2020.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2020.

Hind Constr shares closed at 9.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 50.41% over the last 12 months.