Hind Constr Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.89 crore, up 6.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,455.89 crore in June 2019 up 6.03% from Rs. 2,316.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2019 up 73.6% from Rs. 66.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.42 crore in June 2019 up 62.31% from Rs. 150.59 crore in June 2018.

Hind Constr shares closed at 8.05 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.