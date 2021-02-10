Hind Constr Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.51 crore, up 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.51 crore in December 2020 up 2.87% from Rs. 2,338.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.58 crore in December 2020 down 43.14% from Rs. 208.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 393.64 crore in December 2020 up 54.44% from Rs. 254.88 crore in December 2019.

Hind Constr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.

Hind Constr shares closed at 8.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.14% over the last 12 months.