Hind Constr Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,338.49 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,338.49 crore in December 2019 down 14.54% from Rs. 2,736.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.56 crore in December 2019 up 1529.38% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.88 crore in December 2019 down 7.16% from Rs. 274.55 crore in December 2018.

Hind Constr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Hind Constr shares closed at 10.60 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.