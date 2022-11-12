Hind Composites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.98 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.98 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 50.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 27.12% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2022 down 21.91% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

Hind Composites shares closed at 336.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.