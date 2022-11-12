English
    Hind Composites Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.98 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.98 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 50.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 27.12% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2022 down 21.91% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in September 2021.

    Hind Composites shares closed at 336.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Composites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.9873.3050.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.9873.3050.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6734.5424.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-1.51-1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7910.128.71
    Depreciation2.242.182.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4916.2412.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0311.734.47
    Other Income0.040.540.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0712.274.65
    Interest0.050.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0212.234.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.0212.234.64
    Tax0.362.350.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.669.883.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.669.883.65
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.806.692.47
    Diluted EPS1.806.692.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.806.692.47
    Diluted EPS1.806.692.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Composites #Hindustan Composites #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm