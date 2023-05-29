English
    Hind Composites Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.98 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.88% from Rs. 66.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2023 up 115.91% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2023 up 79.2% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2022.

    Hind Composites shares closed at 296.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Composites
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.9869.4366.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.9869.4366.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.6832.9031.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.670.760.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.239.659.66
    Depreciation2.062.252.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7217.3717.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.626.505.03
    Other Income0.240.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.866.535.08
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.846.515.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.846.515.05
    Tax1.341.080.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.505.434.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.505.434.40
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.433.682.98
    Diluted EPS6.433.682.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.433.682.98
    Diluted EPS6.433.682.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am