MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hind Composites Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 40.22% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in March 2021 up 40.22% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2021 up 99.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2021 up 67.52% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2020.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2020.

Close

Hind Composites shares closed at 322.90 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.08% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Composites
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations58.2951.2741.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.2951.2741.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0120.3717.52
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.290.26-0.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.688.777.85
Depreciation2.172.182.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.4213.9012.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.725.792.21
Other Income--0.010.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.725.802.28
Interest0.040.060.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.685.742.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.685.742.22
Tax0.200.56-0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.485.182.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.485.182.75
Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.713.511.86
Diluted EPS3.713.511.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.713.511.86
Diluted EPS3.713.511.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Composites #Hindustan Composites #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.