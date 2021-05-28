Hind Composites Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 40.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in March 2021 up 40.22% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2021 up 99.27% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2021 up 67.52% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2020.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2020.

Hind Composites shares closed at 322.90 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.08% over the last 12 months.