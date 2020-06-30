Hind Composites Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore in March 2020 down 17.32% from Rs. 50.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020 down 62.02% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2020 down 44.52% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2019.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2019.

Hind Composites shares closed at 158.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -17.32% over the last 12 months.