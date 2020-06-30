App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hind Composites Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore, down 17.32% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.57 crore in March 2020 down 17.32% from Rs. 50.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020 down 62.02% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2020 down 44.52% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2019.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2019.

Hind Composites shares closed at 158.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -17.32% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Composites
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations41.5743.7650.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations41.5743.7650.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.5216.5521.15
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.870.300.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.858.548.11
Depreciation2.432.382.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.4313.2513.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.212.744.53
Other Income0.070.091.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.282.836.20
Interest0.060.040.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.222.796.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.222.796.17
Tax-0.53-0.60-1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.753.397.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.753.397.24
Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.862.304.90
Diluted EPS1.862.304.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.862.304.90
Diluted EPS1.862.304.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Composites #Hindustan Composites #Results

