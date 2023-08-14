Hind Composites Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore in June 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 73.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2023 up 1.62% from Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2022.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

Hind Composites shares closed at 428.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.55% returns over the last 6 months and 51.82% over the last 12 months.