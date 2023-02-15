 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Composites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.
Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.83 in December 2021. Hind Composites shares closed at 279.85 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.
Hindustan Composites
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations69.4361.9866.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations69.4361.9866.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.9030.6725.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-0.241.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.659.798.83
Depreciation2.252.242.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.3716.4916.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.503.0311.29
Other Income0.030.040.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.533.0711.36
Interest0.020.050.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.513.0211.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.513.0211.34
Tax1.080.361.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.432.6610.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.432.6610.08
Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.681.806.83
Diluted EPS3.681.806.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.681.806.83
Diluted EPS3.681.806.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm