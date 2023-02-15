Hind Composites Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.
Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.83 in December 2021.
|Hind Composites shares closed at 279.85 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Composites
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.43
|61.98
|66.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.43
|61.98
|66.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.90
|30.67
|25.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.76
|-0.24
|1.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.65
|9.79
|8.83
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.24
|2.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.37
|16.49
|16.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.50
|3.03
|11.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.53
|3.07
|11.36
|Interest
|0.02
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.51
|3.02
|11.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.51
|3.02
|11.34
|Tax
|1.08
|0.36
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.43
|2.66
|10.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.43
|2.66
|10.08
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.68
|1.80
|6.83
|Diluted EPS
|3.68
|1.80
|6.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.68
|1.80
|6.83
|Diluted EPS
|3.68
|1.80
|6.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited