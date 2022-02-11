Hind Composites Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.27 crore, up 29.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.27 crore in December 2021 up 29.26% from Rs. 51.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021 up 94.59% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021 up 69.42% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2020.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2020.

Hind Composites shares closed at 336.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.00% over the last 12 months.