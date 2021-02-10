Hind Composites Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore in December 2020 up 17.16% from Rs. 43.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2020 up 52.8% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2020 up 53.17% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

Hind Composites shares closed at 312.80 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.31% over the last 12 months.