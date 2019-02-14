Hind Composites Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore, down 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.71 crore in December 2018 down 8.23% from Rs. 54.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2018 down 55.89% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 down 48.41% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2017.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2017.

Hind Composites shares closed at 209.95 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.51% returns over the last 6 months and -56.28% over the last 12 months.