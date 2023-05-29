Hind Composites Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.98 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.88% from Rs. 66.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2023 up 115.91% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2023 up 79.2% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2022.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2022.

Hind Composites shares closed at 296.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.