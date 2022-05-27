Hind Composites Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.72 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.72 crore in March 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 58.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2021.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2021.

Hind Composites shares closed at 284.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)