    Hind Composites Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Composites are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.70 crore in June 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 73.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2023 up 1.62% from Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2023 up 0.83% from Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

    Hind Composites shares closed at 428.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.55% returns over the last 6 months and 51.82% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Composites
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.7077.9873.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.7077.9873.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7134.6834.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.731.67-1.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.879.2310.12
    Depreciation2.222.062.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3419.7216.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2910.6211.73
    Other Income0.060.240.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3510.8612.27
    Interest0.040.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3110.8412.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3110.8412.23
    Tax2.271.342.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.049.509.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.049.509.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.049.509.88
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.806.436.69
    Diluted EPS6.806.436.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.806.436.69
    Diluted EPS6.806.436.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Composites #Hindustan Composites #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

