Hind Composites Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.30 crore in June 2022 up 48.83% from Rs. 49.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in June 2022 up 184.73% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.45 crore in June 2022 up 148.28% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021.

Hind Composites EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2021.

Hind Composites shares closed at 282.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and -8.72% over the last 12 months.