Hind Composites Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.