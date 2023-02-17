Hind Composites Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.43 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2022 down 46.13% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in December 2022 down 35.06% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Hind Composites EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.83 in December 2021.

Hind Composites shares closed at 280.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -7.87% over the last 12 months.