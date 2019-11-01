Hind BioScience Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 90.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 90.54% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 710.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 2.70 on October 31, 2019 (BSE)