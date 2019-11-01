Hind BioScience Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 90.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Bio Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 90.54% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 710.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019 down 800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.
Hind BioScience shares closed at 2.70 on October 31, 2019 (BSE)
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Hindustan Bio Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.58
|1.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.58
|1.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.50
|1.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.14
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI