Hind BioScience Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 12225.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 12225.93% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 103.09% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 105.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Hind BioScience EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 8.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.74% returns over the last 6 months and 130.31% over the last 12 months.